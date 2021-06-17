For Billie Eilish, keeping herself away from prying eyes is tricky.

The “Bad Guy” singer is on the new cover of Rolling Stone; in the issue she addresses the difficulties of maintaining a private life amid her rise to fame.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Looks Back At Early Days Of Her Career In Sneak Peek At Her Upcoming Memoir

“I have such a loud personality that it makes people feel like they know everything about me and they literally don’t at all,” she says.

Billie Eilish – Photo: Yana Yatsuk for Rolling Stone

“It wouldn’t make sense to people who aren’t in this world,” Eilish continues. “If I said what I was thinking right now, [the fans] would feel the same way I did when I was 11. They’d be like, ‘It would be so easy. You could just do it.’ No. It’s crazy the amount of things you don’t think about before it’s right in front of you.”

Billie Eilish – Photo: Yana Yatsuk for Rolling Stone

The singer also talks about her forthcoming album and how she hopes fans receive it after the success of her first outing.

“I’m pretty good at songwriting but it takes a lot out of me. It’s just exhausting. I feel like I ran a marathon whenever I write a song.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Says She’d Love To Work With Billie Eilish: ‘She’s Just The Coolest’

Billie Eilish – Photo: Yana Yatsuk for Rolling Stone

“My mom was saying this yesterday,” Eilish continues. “When you’re happier than ever, that doesn’t mean you’re the happiest that anyone’s ever been. It means you’re happier than you were before.”

Talking about the songs themselves, the 19-year-old says, “I don’t know how to explain this, but all the songs on the album feel like a specific time because they feel like when I wrote them and made them. It’s so funny that to the rest of the world it’s going to feel like a certain moment for them, and it’s going to be so different than mine. That’s such a weird, weird thing to wrap my head around. And I will f**king love it. I love it. That’s the reason you do this. It’s for that.”

Billie Eilish – Photo: Yana Yatsuk for Rolling Stone

Finally, Eilish jokes, “I hope people break up with their boyfriends because of it… and I hope they don’t get taken advantage of.”