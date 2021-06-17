Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are coming together to fight voter suppression. The couple made a short film to support the passage of the For the People Act, and it takes a look into a bleak dystopian future where the voting rights bill has failed.

The For the People Act is intended to expand voting rights and to change campaign finance laws to reduce the influence of money in politics. Perry and Bloom’s film, called “Transmissions from the Future”, opens in the year 2055, where the America we know no longer exists. The couple plays older freedom fighters, urging people to “save democracy while you can.”

“It started when voter suppression ran wild all over America,” Perry says. “The voting rights bills died in the senate, polling places closed. We lost our right to vote.”

“This future doesn’t have to be,” Bloom adds. “You have the power to change it. Save democracy while you can.”

Bloom then gives a nod to their 9-month-old daughter, Daisy.

“Tell Daisy we love her,” he says.

The short film, which urges viewers to call their senators and to visit WHILEYOUCAN.US, is for the non-partisan pro-democracy organization RepresentUs. It’s directed by Jake Kasdan, known for “Bad Teacher” and the new “Jumanji” franchise.

