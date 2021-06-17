Outkast fans have the chance to sleep where the hip-hop duo recorded some of their greatest hits — and for a bargain, at that.

Big Boi is teaming with Airbnb to open up the Dungeon to the public. The rapper is hosting three overnight stays at the Atlanta home in June and July for $25 a night through Airbnb, according to TMZ. It is first-come, first-serve once the listing goes live.

RELATED: Goldie Hawn Dish-Dances To OutKast’s ‘Hey Ya!’

The overnight stay at the Dungeon includes guide access to the home’s legendary basement, which features signatures on the wall from artists like Outkast and Goodie Mob.

Guests can play records in rooms styled to pay homage to iconic Atlanta locations. There is also a state-of-the-art studio equipped with high-end audio equipment.

RELATED: Neptunes, Outkast, REM Up For Songwriters Hall Of Fame

The opportunity is open to anyone living in the U.S.; guests living within 30 miles of Atlanta will receive complimentary transportation to and from the Dungeon in an Escalade.

The $25 price tag honours the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s album ATLiens. Bookings go live on June 25 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Available dates to stay are June 29, July 1, and July 3.