Mariah Carey is celebrating a dozen years of “Obsessed”.

Wednesday marked the 12-year anniversary of Carey’s chart-topping single from Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel. The five-time Grammy winner and 34-time nominee celebrated the occasion with a throwback to last year’s “Wipe It Down” TikTok challenge.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Denies ‘Explosive’ Rift With Jay-Z

“Obsessed” is believed to be Carey’s response to Eminem, who had mentioned Carey and their alleged relationship in several songs. Eminem responded to “Obsessed” with a diss track titled, “The Warning”.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Fires Back, Insists She Didn’t Defame Her Brother

“Obsessed” was released June 16, 2019, as the lead single from Memoirs. It cracked the top 10 in Australia, France, Italy, Netherlands, and the U.S.