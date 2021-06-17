The relationship between a patient and his therapist takes a dark and twisted turn in the new Apple TV+ series “The Shrink Next Door” with Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

The “Anchorman” alums reunite to tell the true story of textile manager Marty Markowitz (Ferrell) and his time with therapist-to-the-stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) in the early 1980s. Based on the “Shrink Next Door” Wondery podcast by Joe Nocera, the limited series chronicles how the charismatic Dr. Herschkopf infiltrated every aspect of Marty’s life — and bank account — even orchestrating a relationship with Marty’s sister, taking over his textile company, and moving into his summer home in the Hamptons.

Ferrell spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the new series, saying while the premise sounds far-fetched, it quickly became easy to understand how Dr. Herschkopf grabbed hold of Marty’s life.

“[The] thing that intrigued me the most was the fact that you hear the premise of what the podcast is about and what has happened in broad strokes to a guy like Marty, and your initial reaction is, ‘Oh, that would never happen to me. There’s no way I would fall under the spell of a therapist and give over my entire life to them.’ And then you start digging in and you see the death by a thousand cuts of, ‘Oh, no, I now see how that could happen to me,'” Ferrell says.

Co-starring Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson, “The Shrink Next Door” arrives on Apple TV+ on November 12.