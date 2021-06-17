The star of “Cobra Kai” has no problem with people who haven’t seen “The Karate Kid”.

Late last month, William Zabka, who played bad-boy Johnny Lawrence, appeared on the podcast “WTF with Marc Maron” and during their hour-long conversation, the host revealed that he’d only ever seen small bits of the classic ’80s film.

While Zabka didn’t seem to mind, some fans who listened were quite upset about the admission, calling Maron out for not watching it in advance of the interview.

Hi @marcmaron – enjoy your podcast, but how could you interview @WilliamZabka without seeing Karate Kid? I had to turn off. It's like telling Francis Ford Coppola you never watched the Godfather. WTF? — Larry Schlesinger (@larryschles) June 16, 2021

While Maron defended himself in the replies, eventually Zabka chimed in to support the podcaster:

For the record, this was one of the most in-depth and enjoyable talks I’ve had and Marc couldn’t have been more gracious or respectful — Zabka #Out — William Zabka (@WilliamZabka) June 16, 2021

During the podcast, Zabka talked about his experience with the “Karate Kid” fandom and how little he enjoyed doing Comic-Cons before “Cobra Kai” came out.

“I love it now because up until [‘Cobra Kai’] I was the table that the dads would walk up and go, ‘I just want my kid to meet you. This guy was the biggest a**hole. Nice to meet you.’ And they would walk away,” he told Maron. “Now, I got people coming up and going, ‘Hey, I love you on the show. Johnny is cool now.’”