Tate McRae and Khalid have been working on something special.

McRae and Khalid released their new collaboration “Working” on Thursday. The song serves as a new look for McRae, who leaned away from her typically emotional tracks and brought upbeat summer heat.

“I am so stoked for this song I did with Khalid,” McRae said in a press release. “I usually release a lot of songs that are pretty emotional but this one is just a straight summer bop. We had such a fun time creating this song — I seriously can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Calgary-born McRae, 17, gained prominence as a finalist on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2016. Her original song “One Day” went viral in 2017, leading to an RCA Records deal, the release of her debut EP All The Things and the international success of “You Broke Me First”.

Review McRae’s touring schedule below.

Tate McRae On The Road

July 24, Wonderstruck Music Festival

July 31, Lollapolooza

August 27, Leeds Festival 2021

August 29, Reading Music Festival

Sept. 4, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Sept.19, Music Midtown

Sept. 23, Firefly Music Festival 2021

Sept. 24, The Governor’s Ball

Oct. 1, Austin City Limits

Oct. 8, Austin City Limits