Tate McRae and Khalid have been working on something special.
McRae and Khalid released their new collaboration “Working” on Thursday. The song serves as a new look for McRae, who leaned away from her typically emotional tracks and brought upbeat summer heat.
“I am so stoked for this song I did with Khalid,” McRae said in a press release. “I usually release a lot of songs that are pretty emotional but this one is just a straight summer bop. We had such a fun time creating this song — I seriously can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Calgary-born McRae, 17, gained prominence as a finalist on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2016. Her original song “One Day” went viral in 2017, leading to an RCA Records deal, the release of her debut EP All The Things and the international success of “You Broke Me First”.
Review McRae’s touring schedule below.
Tate McRae On The Road
July 24, Wonderstruck Music Festival
July 31, Lollapolooza
August 27, Leeds Festival 2021
August 29, Reading Music Festival
Sept. 4, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Sept.19, Music Midtown
Sept. 23, Firefly Music Festival 2021
Sept. 24, The Governor’s Ball
Oct. 1, Austin City Limits
Oct. 8, Austin City Limits