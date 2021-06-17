A cockroach tried to steal the show on Monday’s “The Talk”.

Host Sheryl Underwood was talking to the camera about an unruly Delta Air Lines passenger who was on a flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta when the bug made its way up the wall behind her.

Underwood didn’t seem to notice what was going on and carried on speaking.

Viewers, however, quickly clocked on to the bug. One joked, “I see the cockroach wanted to be interviewed.”

