A cockroach tried to steal the show on Monday’s “The Talk”.

Host Sheryl Underwood was talking to the camera about an unruly Delta Air Lines passenger who was on a flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta when the bug made its way up the wall behind her.

Underwood didn’t seem to notice what was going on and carried on speaking.

Viewers, however, quickly clocked on to the bug. One joked, “I see the cockroach wanted to be interviewed.”

I was waiting in an doctor's office. They had a TV on to The Talk. As one of them spoke a large bug was crawling up the picture frame behind her.

I see the cockroaches wanted to be interviewed — Kris Roberts (@KrisRobmakeadif) June 15, 2021

HOLY SHIT LIVE TV RULES THERE IS A GIANT COCKROACH OR CICADA THAT WAS CRAWLING ON THE SET OF #THETALK — President Seymour Asscrack #ImpeachBiden (@japulmah) June 14, 2021

