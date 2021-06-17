Actress Heather Matarazzo still looks back on her “Princess Diaries” character with pride.

In a new TikTok video, the 38-year-old responds to a question from a fan asking what her opinion is now on her character Lilly, the best friend of Anne Hathaway in the ’00s franchise.

“This is a question I get asked a lot, and here’s the deal: I know for me, that the opinions and feelings I had when I was a teenager are not the same opinions and feelings I have as an adult,” Matarazzo said.

She added that what “I love about Lilly is that she was self-aware enough to admit when she was in the wrong, which is not something I can say for many adults. [For instance], she very clearly said that she needed an ‘attitude adjustment.’”

Matarazzo also noted that her pride even held true through some of the character’s more cringeworthy moments.

“I think the truth was that she was afraid of losing her best friend,” she said. “She was afraid that her new ‘status’ would change her. And I also recognize that, yeah, she said some real s***. Like, ‘Your dads been dead for three months, aren’t you over that yet?’ Nope. Cringe-worthy moment. But I feel like it’s the point of being human, isn’t it? To learn and grow and evolve and become more open-hearted and open-minded people as we get older?”

The actress also addressed whether she would be interested in starring in a third “Princess Diaries” film.

“If there was a [‘Princess Diaries 3’], I would totally totally, totally love to be involved. And would be involved, because there’s no Mia without Lilly,” she said. “But more importantly, if there was a third film, her character would have grown and developed while still keeping her core essence of fighting for the underdog and remaining authentically her.”