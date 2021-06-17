Maya Rudolph may perhaps best be known for her comedy chops on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, but she actually opened for Alanis Morissette as a singer.

Rudolph recently dropped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and revealed how she ended up on tour with Morissette. Rudolph’s friend Rachel Haden performed on a record with Weezer’s Matt Sharp. Haden could not make the tour and so Sharp asked Rudolph to fill in.

“When I got out of college, I got a call from Matt Sharp, who is the bass player in Weezer, and he said, ‘I’m going on tour with my record,'” Rudolph told Clarkson.

Sharp was sent on a joint tour with Morissette, who was promoting Jagged Little Pill at the time, as the two were on the same label.

“They sent us out on this tour together and for a month I lived on a bus and went everywhere that Alanis went and watched the Jagged Little Pill show every night and it was insane,” she reflected. “It was the beginning of that time. It was genuinely an unbelievably unforgettable experience. We hacky-sacked together and had Thanksgiving together and went bowling.”