Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain got heated over a conversation about U.S. President Joe Biden on Global’s “The Talk”.

Tensions flared after McCain took issue with Biden’s behaviour during a press conference on Wednesday. She argued that Biden’s angry response to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins would have been condemned had Biden been Trump. Goldberg argued that unlike Trump, Biden apologized.

“With all due respect I don’t care if he’s apologizing,” McCain told Goldberg.

Whoopi: "I don't care that you don't care" Meghan McCain: "I don't care that you don't care! We're even!" Whoopi: "Well, good, Meghan. You can be how you always are." Meghan: "You can be how you always are!" pic.twitter.com/p0waUKoPTX — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 17, 2021

“I don’t care that you don’t care,” Goldberg fired back. McCain answered, “Well I don’t care that you don’t care, Whoopi, so we’re even.”

In a classic case of mirroring, both hosts continued quipping.

“Well good, Meghan,” snapped Goldberg, “then you can be how you always are.”

“You can be how you always are,” said McCain.

Cooler heads prevailed following a commercial break.

“I want to apologize because I was rude,” Goldberg said. “I didn’t need to say what I said and I apologize because that’s not the way I want to behave at work.”

“Well I apologize too Whoopi,” McCain said. “Cool,” responded Goldberg.

Just another day on “The View”.