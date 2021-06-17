Brian Austin Green fell head over heels for “Dancing With The Stars” pro dancer Sharna Burgess following his split from Megan Fox after 10 years of marriage.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Roz Weston, the couple opens up about finding each other in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and how dating in quarantine made them closer than they could have imagined.

RELATED: Brian Austin Green Reveals How He Began Dating ‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess

“COVID changed the dating game for everyone,” says Burgess. “But also Brian and I were in a point in our lives where it was about getting to know the other person. No one was trying to rush into anything.”

“What’s really crazy is how many missed opportunities we had to meet each other, but had opportunities that thank God they didn’t happen, because if they had, it would have been under the wrong circumstances,” adds the actor.

Green admits he was talking to the producers of “Dancing With The Stars” at one point and would’ve been paired up with Burgess, which is “totally against” her dating policy.

“I don’t date any of my dance partners,” she reveals, with Green adding, “She would refuse it. That wouldn’t have worked.”

RELATED: Sharna Burgess Compliments Brian Austin Green And Megan Fox On Co-Parenting

As for whether she would pair up with someone she’s already dating, Burgess says she would “love to dance” with her boyfriend.

“She wants me to dance with her. She’s constantly like, ‘hey, let’s learn some stuff,'” gushes Green.

“The man can dance. Here’s the thing. He can dance. He says he can’t, but he can,” adds Burgess.

For now, they are partnering up for the “Search For Smiles” campaign benefitting Smile Train, a charity providing free cleft surgery to children around the world.

“It’s not just by doing the surgeries, They also go and they train local medical staff to be able to give them the aftercare,” explains Burgess.

The couple is furthering the cause by teaming up with “True Heart”, a social impact search engine that donates 80 per cent of its profits to charity.

“If you don’t have the funds to donate because times are really tough, you can do it just by changing your search engine to TrueHeart.com,” says Burgess.

RELATED: Sharna Burgess Goes Instagram Official With Brian Austin Green

The couple confirmed their relationship back in January, with the Australian dancer posting a steamy snap to Instagram, writing, “𝘏 𝘐 𝘔 💋.”