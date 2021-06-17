After premiering at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, the “How It Ends” trailer has arrived.

Starring and co-directed by Zoe Lister-Jones will arrive on digital and in select theatres on July 20.

The comedy follows the freewheeling Liza (Lister-Jones) as she attempts to make it to one last wild party before the end of the world. Along the way, she runs into a variety of eccentric and eclectic distractions in Los Angeles after having her car stolen as she tries to tie up loose ends with friends and family along the way while accompanied by a younger version of herself.

The movie features cameo appearances by Olivia Wilde, Bradley Whitford, Fred Armisen, Colin Hanks, Helen Hunt, Whitney Cummings, Charlie Day, Nick Kroll, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Marshall Green, Glenn Howerton, Sharon Van Etten, Paul Scheer and Pauly Shore, among others. Lister-Jones co-wrote and co-directed the film with Daryl Wein.