Nicolas Cage is on a mission to find his beloved pig in the first trailer for the crime thriller “Pig”.

Already earning comparisons to “John Wick” but with a pig, Cage plays Rob, a chef and reclusive truffle hunter in the Oregon wilderness, whose prize foraging pig has gone missing. Pig-napped, Cage must return to his old stomping grounds in Portland and confront the past if he has any chance of being reunited with his porcine pal.

“I remember every meal I ever cooked. I remember every person I ever served. You live your life for them, and they don’t even see you. You don’t even see yourself,” Cage says in the trailer. “We don’t get a lot of things to really care about… who has my pig?”

Directed by Michael Sarnoski, the Oscar-winning actor produced the film, which also stars Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin and Gretchen Corbett.

Filmed in 2019, but delayed due to the pandemic, the project is just one of a number of films starring Cage that has been released in 2021 or is set to come later this year. “Prisoners Of The Ghostland” and “Willy’s Wonderland” starring Cage have already been released this year. Meanwhile, “Pig”, an untitled project with Amazon Prime Video and the highly-anticipated “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent” are set for later this year. Cage has also signed on to play Joe Exotic in a limited “Tiger King” series.

“Pig” will arrive in theatres on July 16.