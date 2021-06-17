Vin Diesel is playing coy about Meadow Walker adding to her dad Paul Walker’s legacy in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Diesel spoke with E! News‘ “Daily Pop” ahead of the premiere of “Fast & Furious 9”. Diesel discussed the decision to keep Walker’s character (Brian O’Conner) alive following his fatal car crash in Nov. 2013.

“When the tragedy happened back in 2013, we stopped filming ‘Furious 7’ for about five months because we were wrapping our heads around what we were going to do, while mourning,” Diesel recalled. “And the studio accepted a bold decision, which was to allow the character to exist in our mythology.”

“And to that end alone, you have to honour that,” he continued. “On a personal level, we started this franchise together. Alongside us starting the franchise, we started a brotherhood. Our brotherhood will outlast the franchise.”

Diesel was also asked if Paul’s daughter 22-year-old daughter (and Diesel’s goddaughter) Meadow, a model, would ever continue Paul’s legacy as an actress in the film franchise.

“I would not count anything out,” the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star said with long pauses. “Let me just — without giving you all of the secrets of ‘Fast 10’. Let’s just say nothing’s ruled out.”

“F9” premieres June 25 and stars Diesel alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Natahlie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker and Cardi B, among others.