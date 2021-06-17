Click to share this via email

Kelsea Ballerini joins the Hall of Fame-worthy lineup of celebrities and musicians that have appeared on “Sesame Street”.

Ballerini, 27, joined Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and friends on season 51 of the iconic children’s show. The “Hole in the Bottle” singer touched on the topic of families and how they all share one commonality: love.

“But the one thing every family has, whatever they may be / Is the thing that we call love / That’s what makes a family,” Ballerini sings.

The upcoming lineup of for season 51 of “Sesame Street” reportedly includes Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Billy Porter, Stephen and Ayesha Curry and Maggie Rogers, per People.

Other country stars to grace “Sesame Street” in the past include Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks, the Chicks, Loretta Lynn and Carrie Underwood a.k.a Carrie Underworm.