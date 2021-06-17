Matthew Tyler Vorce, Billie Eilish, is owning up to his past remarks.

Vorce, 29, issued an apology on Thursday after his old social media posts resurfaced, involving slurs about Black and gay people, as well as allegedly referring to Adele as “British Miss Piggy.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Says She’d Love To Work With Billie Eilish

“I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are,” Vorce wrote. “Whether it was a lyric, a quote or just me being dumb, it does not matter.”

“I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for,” he continued. “I shouldn’t have used this language in the first place and I won’t use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

Vorce wrapped up his apology by taking responsibility for his past statements.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Talks Balancing Privacy With Having ‘Such A Loud Personality’

“I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions,” he concluded.

Eilish and Vorce were first spotted together in Santa Barbra, Calif. back in April.