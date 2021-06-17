Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hugh Grant is hitting back at claims circulating throughout the Internet that there was anything other than love that compelled him and wife Anna Eberstein to get married.

On Thursday, the star of “The Undoing” took to Twitter, where he shared a screenshot of a Google search for his wife’s name, circling an item that came up reading, “Hugh Grant married Anna Eberstein for passport reasons.”

RELATED: Hugh Grant’s Wife Was ‘Kidnapped’ By A Cab Driver In Paris On Their Honeymoon

Grant, however, refutes that.

“No I didn’t, @Internet,” he wrote. “I married her because I love her.”

No I didn’t, @Internet. I married her because I love her. pic.twitter.com/KKuuR6XNGN — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) June 17, 2021

He followed up by responding to a wisecracking tweet that asked, “Did Hugh Grant forget who his wife is and have to Google it?”

“No,” replied Grant. “A friend sent it to me.”

No. A friend sent it to me. https://t.co/24ncxcZmLR — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) June 17, 2021

Grant and Eberstein wed in 2018, two months after the couple welcomed their third child together.

In a 2019 radio interview, Grant admitted that the preconceived notions he’d had about matrimony and parenthood were way off base.

RELATED: Hugh Grant Marries Anna Eberstein In London

“Well, I was just plain wrong. I was wrong. And children, you know, I used to roll my eyes. People would say, oh Hugh you don’t understand it, but they were right,” Grant said.