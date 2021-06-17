Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, is opening up about her final resting place.

The People’s Princess was laid to rest on a small island located in a lake on the Althorp family estate – which Earl Spencer is currently in charge of.

“Every landmark day, such as birthday, Mother’s Day, I always take flowers,” he told “Good Morning Britain”. “I do go a lot, and it’s an oasis of calm, and it’s a lovely place to go.”

And another “landmark day” is coming as July 1 marks what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday.

“I remember my father always used to talk about the day Diana was born, 1st July 1961, and it was a sweltering hot day and this wonderful daughter appeared. It’s so funny to be of an age now where your slightly older sister’s 60. It will be an emotional day, but it will be a tribute to a much missed and much loved sister, mother, etc,” Spencer continued.

Diana’s sons, Princes William and Harry, will also mark the day by unveiling a statue of their mother at Kensington Palace that they commissioned a few years back.

The late princess was recently in the headlines after Spencer accused journalist Martin Bashir of using fake bank statements to trick Diana into giving the “Panorama” interview. After an investigation, Lord Dyson found Bashir guilty of “deceit.”

“I hope she’d be pleased the truth is out to the context. She was taken into a very dark place, her paranoia was fed,” he added of the investigation.