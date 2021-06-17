James Corden made a virtual visit to SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Wednesday, and “The Late Late Show” host had much to discuss in his first appearance on the show since 2019.

Stern immediately noticed how fit and trim Corden appeared now that he’s on a health and fitness regimen courtesy of his role as spokesperson for WW (formerly Weight Watchers).

“I feel like I’m getting better. I’m trying, but I feel like there’s still a way to go,” Corden replied, revealing so far he’d lost about 35 pounds.

“Are you working out?” asked Stern.

“I’m trying to, but I suck at it. I’m so bad at it. It’s terrible,” Corden admitted. “There are so few hours in the day that are just my own, do you know what I mean? I’ve got three young kids. We have the show and all these things. I feel like, ‘Hang on a minute. I’ve got an hour here where I’m on my own, and I’m doing something that I absolutely hate.’”

Despite his weight loss, Cordon said he still hasn’t refreshed his wardrobe. “For some time now, I’ve had three separate wardrobes,” he said. “‘You’re an Embarrassment,’ ‘You’ve Gotta Do Better’ and ‘Yeah Baby, You’re Really Doing This.’ That [embarrassment section] has not been used in a while, so I’m quite enjoying dipping into some of those clothes.”

Corden also opened up about having Oprah Winfrey’s personal number, which he called during a “Late Late Show” broadcast and actually got her on the line.

“I didn’t know I had her number,” he said, revealing that despite being taken by surprise, she was totally game. “She sent a text going, ‘That was hilarious.'”