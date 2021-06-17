It has been one year since Auli’i Cravalho came out.

To mark the special occasion, the “Moana” star spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her experience coming out as bisexual via TikTok in 2020.

“I came out on TikTok,” Cravalho told the outlet. “The funniest part to me was that I had girlfriends in high school. I think girls are great, but I wouldn’t think that it was necessary to come out.”

Cravalho said that after coming out she had an influx of messages from people she hadn’t heard from for years, telling her “‘Wow, that’s really great. I wouldn’t have the confidence to come out like you did in a TikTok, but hey, way to be real Gen-Z about it and push forward into the future.'”

However, Cravalho admits she still has a lot to learn about the LGBTQ+ spectrum, including pronouns.

“I still sometimes slip up even with my friends, of integrating ‘they/them’ into sentences, because I’m so used to this binary of ‘he or she,'” Cravalho said. “I’m glad that these terms are being used in film, because that’s just going to help me and help others use it in their daily lives.”

She also spoke about being stereotyped in Hollywood with different identities, adding that “more than once” she has been portrayed as the “racially ambiguous, Latin-esque girl who can sing and sings her way out of poverty.”

Yet through working with Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement on different scripts, she hopes to change this.

“I know that it will change and it is changing. And we’re learning to love our features and our voices in their diversity, but it’s also for me, at least as a young woman, I also am trying to not make waves still,” Cravalho added. “I’m still trying to hold myself as what I think is appropriate. And I’m like, ‘Oh boy, if we all just relaxed into it, I wonder how I would act differently. What roles I would get if I relaxed into my fullest state, which I’m not sure what it is yet.'”