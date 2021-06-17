Oscar nominated actress Naomi Watts’ twin boys in her upcoming horror film “Goodnight Mommy” have been cast.

Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, 12, who are best known for the roles in “Big Little Lies” as Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard’s sons, have landed the crucial roles in the new take on the film.

Matt Sobel is directing the film about two brothers who go to visit their mother at her country house, only to find her covered in bandages. She claims they are from cosmetic surgery, but her erratic behaviour leads the boys to believe that might not actually be their mom under there after all.

Filming on the Hollywood remake is currently underway.

The original film was Austria’s entry at the 2015 Oscars for Best International Film.