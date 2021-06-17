Kaitlynn Carter is going to be a mom.

ET can confirm that the “The Hills: New Beginnings” star, 32, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock. The pair have been dating for just over a year.

Fans began speculating on Carter’s pregnancy after she posted a silhouette photo showing off her growing baby bump while on vacation with Brock in Cabo.

While Carter has remained quiet about her relationship with Brock, a fashion designer, she did spill on her love on the “Scrubbin’ In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad” podcast.

“I have a boyfriend and we’ve been dating since May and everything is going really well,” she gushed. “A lot of friends will ask me, ‘How is everything going?’ and all I can ever say is, ‘It’s going really well,’ because it’s like the most seamless, chill relationship.”

Carter was previously linked to her “The Hills” co-star and ex-fiancé Brody Jenner.

