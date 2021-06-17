After 10 years of hard work, Kate Middleton has a big announcement.

The Duchess of Cambridge is launching The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood that will help “drive awareness of and action” on the early years.

The centre will focus on “promoting and commissioning high-quality research to increase knowledge and share best practice, working with people from across the private, public and voluntary sectors to collaborate on new solutions; and developing creative campaigns to raise awareness and inspire action, driving real, positive change on the early years.”

Since joining the Royal Family in 2011, Kate has worked behind the scenes to better understand how social challenges in youth will change and affect their futures.

Kate Middleton — Photo: Kensington Palace

The report “Big Change Starts Small” was also published to coincide with the opening of the centre, which sets out recommendations how society can help impact better early years education and experiences. Some of those include building a mentally healthier society, strengthening the early years workforce and creating support communities.

“Our first five years lay important foundations for our future selves. This period is when we first learn to manage our emotions and impulses, to care and to empathize, and thus ultimately to establish healthy relationships with ourselves and others. It is a time when our experience of the world around us, and the way that moulds our development, can have a lifelong impact on our future mental and physical wellbeing. Indeed, what shapes our childhood shapes the adults and the parents we become,” Kate wrote in the forward.