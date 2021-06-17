Miley Cyrus is celebrating the 13th anniversary of “7 Things”.

In honour of the song, Cyrus asked her fans to help her find some of the teen girls in the video, writing, “where are they now? Twitter do your thing.'”

where are they now? Twitter do your thing pic.twitter.com/rAiM1CcF9C — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 17, 2021

It didn’t take long until Twitter guessed that one girl was Nicola Peltz, now engaged to Brooklyn Beckham, and that another was “Light As A Feather” and “If I Stay” actress Liana Liberato.

Neither star has confirmed if it is them.

On Instagram, Cyrus further looked back at the song that was written about ex-Nick Jonas, including an excerpt from her 2009 memoir Miles To Go.

“I was angry when I wrote ‘7 Things.’ I wanted to punish him, to get back at home for hurting me. It starts with a list of what I ‘hate.’ But I’m not a heart. My heart knew from the start that it was going to be a love story. Why does he get a love song? Because I don’t hate him. I won’t let myself hate anybody.”

She added that the song is about “forgiving, not forgetting.”

“Here’s what I feel: It’s hard to imagine that our love is a story with an end. But you know, at least I’m getting some good songs out it,” she said.