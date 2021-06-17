Cindy Crawford beauty secret might just be the jacuzzi.

Talking to WSJ. Magazine, the supermodel spoke about her beauty routine just ahead of launching her Meaningful Beauty hair products and sleep supplements.

“I usually take two [soaks] a day: the one at 6:30 in the morning is my gratitude soak because I’m by myself and the birds are chirping. For the later one before dinner my husband will come in with me, so it’s our time to catch up and just enjoy the sunset. I’m a Pisces, and warm water is definitely my thing. It’s so restorative. And with a jacuzzi, I think, if you amortize it, it saves money because it’s therapy,” Crawford said.

As for her beauty line, the mom of two, 55, admitted that “life” has been catching up.

“For me it was like my hair finally caught up to my face,” said Crawford. “As a woman, you know you’re going to get wrinkles and your hair is going to turn gray, but no one really talks about the hair itself aging.”

Then referencing daughter Kaia, she said, “When I look at my 19-year-old daughter’s hair I’m like, ‘You have my old hair; give it back.’”

Crawford also shares son Presley, 21, with husband, Rande Gerber.