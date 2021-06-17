Motorcycle stunt rider Alex Harvill has died after sustaining fatal injuries while attempting to set a new world record motorcycle jump.

According to a report from The Associated Press, Harvill, 28, died after his attempted jump at the Moses Lake Airshow in Washington state.

The Grant County coroner told AP that Harvill died when his motorcycle crashed trying to jump the length of a football field on his motorcycle; he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

An autopsy will be conducted Friday to confirm the cause of death, with officials pointing out this is standard procedure.