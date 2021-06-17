Tati Westbrook has made her YouTube return.

The OG beauty vlogger had stepped back for over a year after the drama with James Charles. Which ended up bringing Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson into the mix.

Westbrook announced her comeback on Thursday after a “terrible time in my life.”

Without physically naming the falling out, she said, “Obviously, I was so super stressed out, but I’m going to stop right there. I don’t want to talk about it. That past event seems to want to follow me everywhere I go.”

Westbrook and her husband, James, were then sued by her former business partner.

RELATED: YouTuber Tati Westbrook & Husband Sued For Fraud, Breach Of Contract By Former Business Part

The beauty mogul said she needed space for her “peace of mind.”

Even though she wasn’t posting videos, she was still facing “the most intense harassment.”

“I’m talking death threats that were explicit in detail, people saying they were going to hunt me down,” Westbrook said. “There were things that were happening that were so appalling.”

She also clarified that even though her last video in June 2020 said she was “well within the statute of limitations for bringing a civil action to seek recovery for my damages” against Charles, Star and Dawson, she is not currently in any legal case against them.

Westbrook’s plan is now to get “back to the makeup, back to reviews, back to doing my thing.”

RELATED: Tati Westbrook Says Jeffree Star And Shane Dawson ‘Are Responsible For So Much Damage’

Westbrook isn’t the only YouTuber to announce a return. David Dobrik and Dawson made similar announcements as they return to the platform in the wake of their own controversies.