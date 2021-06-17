HBO Max’s adult animated hit “Harley Quinn” has been making headlines over a potential sex scene between Batman and Catwoman that was deemed to be too hot even for a subscription streaming service.

In an interview with Variety, “Harley Quinn” co-creator Justin Halpern was discussing how working on a cartoon series intended for adults allows the opportunity to put iconic comic book characters in adult situations.

“It’s incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters that are considered villains because you just have so much more leeway,” explained Halpern.

However, he admitted, it’s also possible to go too far.

“A perfect example of that is in this third season of ‘Harley’ [when] we had a moment where Batman was [performing oral sex] on Catwoman,” he revealed. “And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is [performing oral sex] on someone.’”

After Halpern’s revelation made headlines, Val Kilmer — who portrayed the Dark Knight in 1995’s “Batman Forever” — weighed in with a mic-drop tweet.

“Does he or doesn’t he…?” he wrote in the caption to a GIF of himself as Batman having an exchange with Nicole Kidman’s Dr. Chase Meridian, who says, “We could give it a try. I’ll bring the wine.”

