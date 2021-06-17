Stephen “tWitch” Boss is sitting in for host Ellen DeGeneres in the Friday, June 18 edition of her daytime talk show.

During the episode, tWitch welcomes actor Jesse Williams, who discusses the important significance of the Juneteenth holiday, his Oscar win for the short film “Two Distant Strangers” and saying goodbye to “Grey’s Anatomy”.

RELATED: Jesse Williams Addresses Possible ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff And How Ellen Pompeo Reacted To His Exit

During the conversation, Williams discussed his upcoming Broadway debut, which will require him to bare all for his role in the play “Take Me Out”.

“Yeah, I’m really excited,” Williams said, revealing they were three weeks into rehearsal when the pandemic hit and “we had to abandon ship.”

However, he added, “we’re incredibly lucky, we get to go back and get another shot at this thing.”

RELATED: Jesse Williams Believes ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Can’t End ‘Without A Damn Parade’

“There’s also a part in the play you’re gonna be getting naked on stage, I understand,” tWitch offered.

“What?” said Williams in mock surprise. “Yeah, I got the memo… yeah, the character does call for a little bit of nudity, so you know, what I will say about that is it’s terrifying in all the right ways. I’m looking to be challenged in all the right ways.”