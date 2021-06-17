Kim Kardashian has admitted she got cold feet ahead of her wedding to Kris Humphries.

During part of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reunion, the mogul explained that she felt “pressured” to marry the NBA player, but her mom, Kris Jenner, remembered the moment differently.

“What you said to me was, ‘Go, I’m going to put you in a car. No one will find you. Just leave and I’ll handle it,’” Kim said. “I thought, ‘OK, we’re filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I’m going to be known as the runaway bride forever. It’s going to be a huge joke, and I think I just had cold feet.’”

“I felt pressure, I thought I was going to let everyone down,” she said. “The show paid us, obviously, a fee to film the show. I took my entire fee and probably Kris’ [fee] because I wanted a bigger wedding than what they were going to pay for. So I used all of our production money on the wedding. So, if that was, like, fake, I would have saved my money!”

The two were wed in August 2011 but filed for divorce 72 days later.

“I handled it totally the wrong way. I tried to [apologize]. I tried calling him for months,” Kim admitted.

Their paths have crossed, but according to the now mom of four, Humphries wouldn’t speak to her.

“All of his friends got up and said hi to me. He just literally looked at me and wouldn’t even speak to me,” Kim added. “He’s very faith-based, and so, I’m sure he would have loved to not have marriage on his record. He wanted an annulment. The only legal way to get an annulment is if fraud is involved, so he marked fraud to get an annulment. So the whole world wondered, ‘What is this fraud?’ … If I was mature, I would have wanted the annulment too. I wish I was only married once.”