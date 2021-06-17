Demi Lovato is opening up about the challenges of using modern technology to communicate.

While speaking to “Audacy Check In“, the singer said that text can cause some confusion.

“I’m very outspoken about a lot of the things that I believe in and I feel like sometimes my message gets lost in translation over text…I find when I’m able to show the world my heart, it shows that my intention is coming from a good place. And so, I wanted to have conversations that showed people that I really am invested in making this world a better place,” Lovato said.

They said the same thing can happen with social media.

“Every time I’ve made a statement over Instagram or Twitter, I felt like it’s gotten lost in translation a little bit,” Lovato continued.

In April, Lovato faces backlash after posting an Instagram Story saying a local frozen yogurt shop made it “extremely hard” to order due to the “diet foods” offered. They told The Bigg Chill to “do better” and find a different way of labelling items for those with diet restrictions to better fit those with eating disorders.

Referencing the moment, they added, “I had an experience in May, or April…it was me talking about something I was very passionate about pertaining to the diet culture, and I realized that, because I was so passionate…I let my emotions get the best of me and it didn’t allow me to explain where I was coming from as easily as it would’ve been on a podcast.”

The conversation didn’t end there, Lovato also discussed coming out as non-binary and how their family is adjusting to using they/them pronouns.

“You know, my family has done an incredible job… I’ve noticed (Dallas, brother) using them and they and it really does warm my heart up that people are trying. My friends have had a little harder time to get used to actually. Just because I think, like, your friends are the ones that you’re more likely to be like, ‘biiiii*ch.’ I’m like, ‘look, you can still call me bi*ch.’”

However, they name one moment where they “might have to choose.”

Saying, “There are times where I might have to choose… I was in Texas, and I was like, ‘does that make me a Cowboy or a Cowgirl?’ I don’t want to be a Cow Human, so I’m just going to go with Cowgirl.”