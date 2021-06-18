Dame Helen Mirren doesn’t do anything by halves.

Instead of the usual Zoom interview for her appearance on “The Tonight Show” Thursday, she opted to sit in the bath covered in bubbles while chatting to Jimmy Fallon.

“I’m in my favourite place in the world,” Mirren said.

“That’s the brilliant thing about Zoom. I was thinking, you know, why not be in the place that you love to sit and chat to people? I love having a chat to my husband while I’m sitting in the bath. So, why not do it to the whole of America?”

“I’m running out of bubbles though, that’s the problem,” Mirren laughed.

As Fallon then joked about doing the interview quickly, Mirren, who has been busy promoting the latest “Fast and Furious” film “F9”, replied: “Very fast please. Fast and furious.”

Fallon also showed viewers a video of Mirren confronting a black bear that was trying to sneak onto her porch, with the actress telling the animal: “Naughty bear!”, which Fallon said should be made into a children’s book.

She also discussed her epic driving scene in “F9”, as well as revealing how she ended up starring in three of the “Fast and Furious” films.