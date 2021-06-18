Mila Kunis had an unexpected catch-up with Conan O’Brien during lockdown last year.

The actress said during an appearance on the host’s show Thursday how she and husband Ashton Kutcher were setting off some fireworks on the beach for July 4, only for O’Brien to come and investigate.

“It’s peak of pandemic, July 4th weekend. My husband decides to procure fireworks, legally,” Kunis recalled. “And we’re like, ‘Listen, it’s for the kids. No one’s here. We’ll set them off on the beach. It’s going to be safe.’ He’s from Iowa. He knows how to do this.”

Kunis, who shares daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4, with her husband of nearly six years, went on: “We are setting off said fireworks, and no one’s on the beach, there’s nobody there.

“And all of a sudden, fireworks like pew, pew, pew, pew. And then we see this,” she said, impersonating O’Brien approaching with a frown and crossed arms, adding: “But with a hoodie.”

O’Brien laughed, “I’m not Mr. Burns on ‘The Simpsons!'”

“You literally walked in like this,” Kunis insisted, doing the walk again.

O’Brien responded, “First of all, that’s my usual expression,” as co-star Andy Richter added, “He does that when he sees people enjoying themselves.”

The host then joked, “I’m like the Grinch,” before insisting he investigated after hearing “major explosions on the beach.”

