Kaitlyn Bristowe says it like it is, and her fans love her for that.

The reality TV star, who is currently hosting Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” alongside Tayshia Adams, responded to a social media user who commented on her changing look.

She replied, as the person in question asked what was different about her, “6 years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler in my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight.”

6 years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight 💪🏼 https://t.co/FmLLFoBVAk — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) June 17, 2021

Another social media user insisted, “Don’t forget that you met the love of your life, opened multiple companies, and won ‘DWTS’. That joy leaves a mark,” to which she replied, “Amen.”

Amen — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) June 17, 2021

Bristowe then added:

so sick of women commenting on my face. Jesus https://t.co/hlm2uiZW9C — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) June 17, 2021

Fans immediately praised the star’s honest response:

Imagine people expecting a woman to stay looking exactly the way she did 7 years ago 🙄 This is the reason women are so god damn hard on themselves. Stop. Forever. — Jasmine Lorimer (@jazlor1) June 18, 2021

I love your honesty!! ❤️ — Karen Schmidt (@ka5163) June 17, 2021

You're the GOAT for your honesty, it's amazing just like you 😘 — Ariel (@Ariel_Waves) June 17, 2021

Following just because I appreciate your honesty. Thank you 🙌🏻 — Char (@onceuponachar) June 18, 2021

I love that you are so honest!!! You are gorgeous. Don’t listen to the negative Nellies 💗💗💗 — GLobel1125 (@GLobel1125) June 17, 2021

Bristowe, who recently got engaged to Jason Tartick, is open about her appearance and shared a message to fans in April insisting she hadn’t gone under the knife for plastic surgery until now, confirming she was having her ear lobes fixed.

She posted: