Kaitlyn Bristowe says it like it is, and her fans love her for that.

The reality TV star, who is currently hosting Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” alongside Tayshia Adams, responded to a social media user who commented on her changing look.

She replied, as the person in question asked what was different about her, “6 years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler in my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight.”

Another social media user insisted, “Don’t forget that you met the love of your life, opened multiple companies, and won ‘DWTS’. That joy leaves a mark,” to which she replied, “Amen.”

Bristowe then added:

Fans immediately praised the star’s honest response:

Bristowe, who recently got engaged to Jason Tartick, is open about her appearance and shared a message to fans in April insisting she hadn’t gone under the knife for plastic surgery until now, confirming she was having her ear lobes fixed.

She posted: