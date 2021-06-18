Click to share this via email

Devi’s love life went from zero to 100 real fast.

On Friday, Netflix debuted the new trailer for season 2 of the comedy “Never Have I Ever”, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher and starring Canadian Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

When season 1 came to an end, Devi was left with an impossible choice between Paxton, played by Darren Barnet, and Ben, played by Jaren Lewison.

Instead of picking one, the new season finds Devi deciding to date both, quipping, “Ben gets my super-brainy side. Paxton gets my mega-horny side.”

The new season also features two new stars, including Megan Suri as Aneesa, the new girl at school, and Common as Dr. Chris Jackson, a new love interest for Devi’s mom.

“Never Have I Ever” season 2 premieres July 15 on Netflix.