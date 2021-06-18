Things weren’t always so cordial between Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes.

Appearing on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glkyn asked about Glanville’s relationship with the singer, who her ex Eddie Cibrian cheated with and later married.

“The truth is LeAnn and I get along really well,” Glanville said.

She went on to explain, “I think we both grew up a lot because obviously, it was a decade of fighting. I think our kids had a lot to do with it because the kids love when we’re all together, and it’s so obvious. They’re so happy. They’re giddy little creatures.”

Not everyone quite understands how Glanville and Rimes can be friends, though.

“My friends are still mad at her and him,” she said. “I’m like, ‘If I can deal with this, you guys need to get over it.’ Then I saw a friend recently, I’m like, ‘Oh, we were friends,’ and my friend reminded me. I’m like, ‘You know what, I guess I just forget s**t. I’m just fine with it.'”

She added, “But honestly, I think we both grown up quite a bit, and we both love Eddie’s parents. We both love the kids, and Eddie’s going to be in my life for the rest of my life. We bicker still like we’re married when we’re not. We’re like sister wives. It’s me and Leanne and Eddie.”