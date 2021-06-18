Kris Jenner spoke about her marriage to Caitlyn Jenner during Part 1 of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Family Curtain” reunion Thursday.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were joined by Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner for the much-talked about special, which saw the famous family open up about things including Kim and Kanye West’s divorce, Kylie’s dating life and more.

Host Andy Cohen also mentioned Kris and Caitlyn’s split after 23 years of marriage before the former Olympian transitioned.

“Do you have fond memories of your time on the show with your ex?” Andy asked Kris, according to toofab.

“I do, I think we had a lot of really great years,” she replied. “I think everything is meant to be and what is meant to be out of that relationship was Kendall and Kylie. Without that, I wouldn’t have 1/6th and 1/6th of my heart sitting here. That I’m so grateful for and feel like it was such a blessing.”

Andy then questioned, “Do you think you would have split up from your ex if not for the transition?”

“That’s an interesting question,” Kris said, adding: “I think so.”

Like Kris has said before, she admitted she had no prior knowledge of Caitlyn’s plans to transition.

Andy quizzed, “Have you forgiven Caitlyn for how she treated you after the divorce?” at the end of the episode, with her answer set to be revealed in Part 2, which will air on Sunday.

Kris also gushed about her boyfriend of seven years, Corey Gamble.

“The chemistry, the dynamic between the two of us,” she said. “He’s just a really great guy who brings a lot of joy into my life, loves my kids, it just works. We know a lot of the same people. I just feel like it was meant to be.”

Khloe also spoke about why she struggled to accept Corey after what happened with her mom and Caitlyn.

“I wanted to make sure my mom healed from that. My mom went from my dad, to Cait and then… I wanted to make sure she didn’t get hurt again,” she said. “So Kim and I definitely interrogated the hell out of him. We love Corey now.”

Part 2 of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain” airs Sunday, June 20, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on E!