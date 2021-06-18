Things between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are good these days.

In a clip from part 2 the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reunion, the exes unpack the state of their relationship, five years after splitting up.

RELATED: ‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Kim Kardashian Talks Kanye West Split, Addresses Van Jones And Maluma Dating Rumours

Asked by host Andy Cohen whether the two have been intimate since their split, Kourtney says, “People cannot believe that, but we have not. For real.”

“How annoying,” Disick jokes.

Kardashian does say, though, that she and Disick are “great friends and co-parents” to children Mason, Reign and Penelope, to which Disick adds, “We’re family. I think we always will be.”

The reality stars also look back on what led to their relationship falling apart.

“I mean, the infidelity, I only knew about it at the end,” she explains. “So I think the substance abuse was the dealbreaker.”

“I don’t want to make any excuses for my behaviour,” Disick says. “I definitely wouldn’t have done these things sober, but it was all wrong. I just thought it was normal, to be honest.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says She Felt ‘Pressured’ To Marry Kris Humphries

Asked if he’s now interested in having a monogamous relationship, Disick says, “Yeah, now. But then I was somewhat young and I didn’t really know the difference.”

As for how he views Kourtney’s more recent partners, he jokes, “Me? No, I just want to kill them.”

Kourtney has been dating blink-182 drummer Travis Barker since Dec. 2020, while Disick has been in a relationship with Amelia Hamlin since November of that year.