Kim Cattrall is poking fun at her absence from the “Sex and the City” reboot.

The “Mannequin” actress managed to trick some fans into thinking she was embarking on a NASA mission after someone suggested Cattrall was the mannequin flying aboard the Artemis I mission around the moon later this year.

Cattrall noticed the comments and decided to have some fun with them.

To go where no mannequin has gone before. #lifegoals — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) June 15, 2021

The star, who also featured in 1991’s “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country”, posted a snap of herself in a NASA suit, which is thought to have been taken in 2013 when she visited the U.S. Space and Rocket Centre.

NASA responded, referencing her “Mannequin” role:

Cattrall then noticed one article about her deciding to go to space instead of taking part in the “Sex and the City” revival, “And Just Like That…”, which is currently in production.

Original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will all reprise their iconic roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, but Cattrall’s Samantha Jones won’t be a part of the spin-off.

Cattrall posted, with a nod to the characters’ favourite cocktail, “Cosmo(politan)naut…”