Among Emilia Clarke’s many roles in recent years has been Qi’ra in “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, the 2018 prequel focusing on the younger years of Harrison Ford’s Han Solo (played in “Solo” by Alden Ehrenreich.

The “Game of Thrones” star discussed her role during an appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, and whether she could potentially reprise it after the “Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters” comic book hinted that Qi’ra could become a central figure in the story.

If Qi’ra is going to be the focus of an upcoming “Star Wars” movie, however, it’s news to Clarke.

“I have heard nothing. Absolutely nothing. But a Lando show makes so much sense. Give that man his own show! Yes!” she said, referring to the last year’s announcement of “Star Wars: Lando”, a new Disney+ series focused on Lando Calrissian.

“I loved Qi’ra. Loved her, really really did. I loved Han, I loved the story, I loved the people, I loved the experience,” she said, but admitted the behind-the-scenes drama about the making of the movie likely affected the way people viewed it.

“It was one of those ones where if you know too much about a celebrity, and you go and watch that movie and you’re just thinking about how many kids Angelina Jolie has? And I feel like our movie is that,” she said of the original directors being fired midway through the shoot, with Ron Howard stepping in to complete filming.

“Everyone went in knowing what our dirty laundry looked like. And you couldn’t separate that gossip from the overall experience, but I’m so over the moon that people are posthumously enjoying it.”