The second episode of Marvel’s “Loki” debuted this week on Disney+, and to promote the series the streamer issued a new featurette.

In the video, “Loki” stars Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaku and Sophia Di Martino read from cue cards to introduce the show and describe the titular character, played by Tom Hiddleston.

“Just when you saw the last of the MCU’s most devilishly handsome and debonair character, Marvel’s unsung hero is back,” Wilson and Mosaku read while addressing the camera.

“With his signature wit and charm that you can’t live without,” adds Di Martino as Mosaku looks incredulous about what they’re reading.

“Get ready for Loki, a superior character more powerful than all the Avengers put together,” adds Wilson unenthusiastically.

“Seems a little bit much, right?” Wilson asks his co-stars, with Di Martino adding, “Who wrote that?”

The camera then cuts to the other side of the camera, where star Tom Hiddleston is seen writing on a cue card.

The first two episode of “Loki” are streaming now.