The moving new trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming film “Joe Bell” has been released.

The teaser follows Bell (Wahlberg) as he embarks on a solo walk from La Grande, Oregon, to New York City to pay tribute to his son, Jadin, a gay teen who committed suicide after being bullied.

Wahlberg is joined by Jadin (Reid Miller) in spirit on the walk in the emotional tale, with the trailer showing the pair belting out Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” together at the start of the clip.

The film, from the writers of “Brokeback Mountain” and based on a true story, first premiered at last year’s Toronto Film Festival.

It also stars Connie Britton (Lola Bell), Morgan Lily (Marcie), Maxwell Jenkins (Joseph Bell), Ash Santos (Kim) and more.

“Joe Bell” hits theatres July 23.