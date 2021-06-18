The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2022 honourees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Thursday, June 17, the Walk of Fame Selection Panel revealed its full list of celebrities who’ll be receiving stars.

“The Walk of Fame Selection Panel is pleased to announce 38 new honourees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honourees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” said Walk of Fame chair Ellen K. in a statement.

“The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honouree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!” she added.

Among those to receive stars next year include “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa, “Godfather” director Francis Ford Coppola, “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk and the late Carrie Fisher, who will be awarded her star posthumously.

Below is a complete lists of the 2022 honourees:

MOTION PICTURES:

Francis Ford Coppola

Macaulay Culkin

Willem Dafoe

Salma Hayek

James Hong

Helen Hunt

Michael B. Jordan

Regina King

Ray Liotta

Ewan McGregor

Adam McKay

Jason Momoa

Tessa Thompson

Carrie Fisher (posthumous)

TELEVISION:

Byron Allen

Greg Berlanti

Ricky Gervais

Peter Krause

Bob Odenkirk

Holly Robinson-Peete

Norman Reedus

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jean Smart

Ming-Na Wen

Kenan Thompson

RECORDING:

Black Eyed Peas

George E. Clinton Jr.

Ashanti Douglas

DJ Khaled

Avril Lavigne

Los Huracanes Del Norte

Martha Reeves

Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom (posthumous)

LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE:

Patti Lupone

Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr.

Angelica Vale

RADIO:

Richard Blade

SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Michael Strahan