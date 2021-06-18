The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2022 honourees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
On Thursday, June 17, the Walk of Fame Selection Panel revealed its full list of celebrities who’ll be receiving stars.
“The Walk of Fame Selection Panel is pleased to announce 38 new honourees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honourees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” said Walk of Fame chair Ellen K. in a statement.
RELATED: ‘Love Story’ Co-Stars Ryan O’Neal And Ali MacGraw Get Side-By-Side Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
“The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honouree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!” she added.
Among those to receive stars next year include “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa, “Godfather” director Francis Ford Coppola, “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk and the late Carrie Fisher, who will be awarded her star posthumously.
Below is a complete lists of the 2022 honourees:
MOTION PICTURES:
Francis Ford Coppola
Macaulay Culkin
Willem Dafoe
Salma Hayek
James Hong
Helen Hunt
Michael B. Jordan
Regina King
Ray Liotta
Ewan McGregor
Adam McKay
Jason Momoa
Tessa Thompson
Carrie Fisher (posthumous)
TELEVISION:
Byron Allen
Greg Berlanti
Ricky Gervais
Peter Krause
Bob Odenkirk
Holly Robinson-Peete
Norman Reedus
Tracee Ellis Ross
Jean Smart
Ming-Na Wen
Kenan Thompson
RECORDING:
Black Eyed Peas
George E. Clinton Jr.
Ashanti Douglas
DJ Khaled
Avril Lavigne
Los Huracanes Del Norte
Martha Reeves
Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom (posthumous)
LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE:
Patti Lupone
Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr.
Angelica Vale
RADIO:
Richard Blade
SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Michael Strahan