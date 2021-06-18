Meghan Markle has written a special message about the difficulties of the pandemic and her support for Mayhew, of which she’s a Patron.

The Duchess, who owns a rescue beagle named Guy and shares adopted Pula the Labrador with Prince Harry, spoke about the importance of pets during such a tough time in the foreword for the London-based animal charity.

Introducing the Mayhew annual review, Meghan wrote: “Over the last year, each of us have felt the profound effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Be it the loss of a loved one, the health challenges far too many faced, or the disproportionate life changes everyone has experienced, it has been an overwhelming process of grief, growth and also of gratitude.

“I have heard from so many of you about the impact of having a pet with you at home during the isolation of lockdown; you have mentioned the therapeutic effect of having your animal by your side and the solace and comfort you found in their company. This effect is something Mayhew strives to deliver day in and day out to people throughout the U.K. and beyond.”

The message continued, “I want to thank every animal lover across London, the U.K. and the world who has supported Mayhew during the past year. Your help has meant that, despite the hardship, Mayhew has been able to continue providing vital support to cats and dogs, and the communities around them.

“I have been proud to witness Mayhew adapting to the moment – through virtual rehoming, TheraPaws visits over Zoom and delivering care packages to animals and pet owners in need. The organization has rescued and rehabilitated cats and dogs in critical situations and, of course, delivered vital animal health services overseas in countries also gripped by the pandemic.

“When I reflect on 2020, I always come back to the importance of community and connection. We may have been forced apart, but we found new ways to be close and to support each other through this shared crisis. For many of us, this was made all the easier with our pets by our side.

“Mayhew – and thousands of small, community organizations like them – will continue to listen, adapt their services, and provide the resources that people and pets need to stay together and persevere through hardships. As we collectively build to the future, my sincere hope is that we do so with ongoing support and appreciation for organizations like Mayhew, who continue their vital work in days of crisis and in days of calm. Their commitment to the cause of animal welfare is steadfast and their effect on our community wellbeing is self-evident.”

Meghan’s message comes as it was revealed she’d be doing her first interview since giving birth to baby Lilibet on June 4.

The Duchess will appear on U.S. radio show NPR Weekend to discuss her new children’s book, The Bench.