Bronny James had some A-list fans at his latest high school basketball game.

Drake and Michael B. Jordan sat courtside cheering on James, the son of basketball legend LeBron James, Thursday night while the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers took on the Etiwanda Eagles in their regional semifinal basketball game.

The pals seemed to be having a great time during the game, and were even spotted giving the 18-year-old and the team’s other star, Amari Bailey, a pep talk between periods.

I mean… is this what your high school basketball games looked like? @Drake, @michaelb4jordan and plays like this… doesn’t get much better 🏀✨ pic.twitter.com/ZsmuyKgZ6u — Kristen Lago (@kristenmlago) June 18, 2021

LeBron, Drake, JR Smith and Jared Dudley all showed up to Sierra Canyon to watch Bronny 👀 (via @kristenmlago)pic.twitter.com/COFXEaan5r — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 12, 2021

Bailey led the team with the most points scored, with 37 points.

In the end, Sierra Canyon was narrowly defeated with the final score reading 82-76, costing them a spot in the regional final to end their season.

According to TMZ, Thursday night’s game was Bronny’s first of the season after suffering a torn meniscus in February.

Drake has previously been spotted at Bronny’s games in the past.