“Sesame Street” is reminding people that families come in all different shapes and sizes.

The long-running children’s TV show celebrated Pride month by featuring two gay dads in this week’s “Family Day” episode on Thursday, June 17.

Frank, Dave and their daughter Mia were introduced in an episode highlighting the diversity of families.

“I am so honoured and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode,” wrote director Alan Muraoka, who plays the owner of Hooper’s Store on the show.

He added, “Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family. Happy Pride to all!!!!”

Kelsea Ballerini also guest starred in the monumental episode.

The “Hole in the Bottle” singer touched on the topic of families and how they all share one commonality: love.

“I wanna sing a song all about families,” Ballerini said to Elmo.

“Elmo loves his family,” the red Muppet replied. “I love my family too,” she responds. “Actually I love all families … because every family’s different.”

The upcoming lineup for season 51 of “Sesame Street” includes Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Billy Porter, Stephen and Ayesha Curry and Maggie Rogers.