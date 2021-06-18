DaBaby is debuting his second solo single of 2021, “Ball If I Want To”.

The rapper not only shared the track on Friday, but he dropped the self-directed music video to go along with it.

Produced by D.A. Got That Dope, the visual was shot on a high school campus featuring a cheer squad, a giant baby mascot and more. At one point, DaBaby leads the student body in a game of Twister.

“Ball If I Want To” is a follow-up to his previous solo track “Masterpiece”, which came out in January. He also joined BRS Kash on “Throat Baby (Go Baby) (Remix),” alongside City Girls.

