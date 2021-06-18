Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift is getting ready to step inside the studio once again.

The Grammy winner has revealed that Red is the next album that she will re-record.

Swift took to Instagram on Friday to announce the news.

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end,” she wrote. “Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past.”

The 31-year-old singer added, “This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long.”

The original 2012 version of Red featured chart toppers such as “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”, “I Knew You Were Trouble”, “22” and “All Too Well”.

Many of the tracks on Red are believed to be about Swift’s 2010 relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

The “Brokeback Mountain” star began trending on Twitter after Friday’s announcement.

Red (Taylor’s Version) will be out on Nov. 19.

Swift’s first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), previously debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.