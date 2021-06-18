Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo, acclaimed environmentalist Dr. David Suzuki and The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood are among those joining their voices to those of British Columbia’s First Nations communities to prevent the province’s old growth forests from being cut down for lumber.

In a new video released on June 17 by the environmental advocacy group Stand.earth, the celebs implore BC Premier John Horgan to halt logging of old growth forests.

“As you’re watching this,” begins Ruffalo, “some of the last old growth trees in rainforests across British Columbia are falling,” continues Suzuki.

RELATED: Mark Ruffalo Urges ‘Inclusion And Justice’ In Emotional Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

“Some of them are over a thousand years old,” adds Atwood.

“Less than one per cent of forests in British Columbia still have big, old growth trees,” says Suzuki.

According to Dr. Suzanne Simard, professor of forest ecology at the University of British Columbia, these old growth trees are “essential in our fight against climate change.”

The video is demanding that logging of old growth forests end immediately.

“The world is watching,” the video’s participants declare in unison at the video’s conclusion.

RELATED: David Suzuki Turns 85 And Canadians Are Celebrating

Viewers are encouraged to sign a petition urging the BC government to ban logging for the most at-risk old growth forests.